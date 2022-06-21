LG’s Award for Honesty, Integrity & Meritorious Public Service | Admin Secys asked to furnish nominations by July 10

Jammu: The J&K government Tuesday invited nominations for the grant of ‘Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Service’ and directed all the Administrative Secretaries to furnish nominations for the award by or before July 10, 2022.
A notification of the General Administration Department (GAD) in this connection read: “The procedure for conferment of ‘LG’s Award for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Service’ in J&K has been notified vide Government Order No 860-GAD of 2006 dated July 12, 2006, read with Government Order No 742-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated July 31, 2020.”
“The awards under the scheme are announced annually ahead of Independence Day after scrutiny of the nominations received from the concerned quarters. It is, therefore, enjoined upon all the Administrative Secretaries to furnish nominations for the ‘LG’s Award for Honesty, Integrity, and Meritorious Public Service’ by or before July 10, 2022, along with the details of the nominated government employee including bio-data inter-alia containing all the details including contact numbers, email address and summary of achievements within the aforementioned stipulated time,” the notification read. “The departmental nominations should be accompanied by the bio-data (duly authenticated) and other documents prescribed for the purpose.”