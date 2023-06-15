LG’s Award for Meritorious Public Service | Furnish nomination by July 10, Govt to Admin Secys

Jammu: J&K government Thursday invited nominations for annual “Lieutenant Governor's Award for Honesty, Integrity and Meritorious Public Service- 2023”, to be conferred on Independence Day.

It asked all the Administrative Secretaries to furnish nominations by or before July 10, 2023 along with the requisite details of the nominated government employees.

The awards under the scheme are announced annually on the eve of Independence Day, after scrutiny of the nominations received from the concerned quarters.

The award consists of a gold medal; cash prize of Rs 1 lakh; a citation and a certificate.

“The procedure for conferment of “Lieutenant Governor's Award for Honesty, Integrity & Meritorious Public Service” in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been notified vide Government Order No 860-GAD of 2006 dated July 12, 2006 read with Government Order No 742-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated July 31, 2020 and Government Order No 625-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated May 26, 2023,” notified GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.