Link roads to Ramban closed

Ramban: Almost all link roads leading to Ramban district headquarters remained closed as landslides and shooting stones following the incessant rains in the area were yet to be cleared on Wednesday.
The link roads leading to Sanasar-Batote Road, Magarkote-Ukhral link road, Khari-Mahu Road Chambalwas-Neel Road, and Banihal-Doligam Road remained cut off from the district headquarters since Tuesday evening.
Markets of Batote, Ramban, Chanderkote, Ramsoo, Banihal, and Ukhral wore a deserted look and most people preferred to remain indoors.
The authorities said that the major roads had been cleared and electricity had been restored by the concerned department but the residents said the power supply was erratic.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam Wednesday personally monitored the road clearance operation at various places on the highway and the arrangements for the stay of passengers stranded in the area due to the blockade of the road.
He said that the landslides blocked the highway at Mehar, Panthyal, Shanpalace, and Marog where the clearance work was on.
Mussarat said that the road would be soon cleared for vehicular traffic.
“The district administration has made arrangements for night stay, meals, and other facilities for the stranded passengers,” he said.
Mussarat directed the executing agencies to depute adequate men and machinery to clear the landslides to avoid prolonged traffic breakdown and ensure early restoration of the road.
Later, he also met with the stranded passengers at community hall Ramban and directed the nodal officers to provide them with all necessary facilities in the lodgment centers.