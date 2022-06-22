Link roads to Ramban closed

Ramban: Almost all link roads leading to Ramban district headquarters remained closed as landslides and shooting stones following the incessant rains in the area were yet to be cleared on Wednesday.

The link roads leading to Sanasar-Batote Road, Magarkote-Ukhral link road, Khari-Mahu Road Chambalwas-Neel Road, and Banihal-Doligam Road remained cut off from the district headquarters since Tuesday evening.

Markets of Batote, Ramban, Chanderkote, Ramsoo, Banihal, and Ukhral wore a deserted look and most people preferred to remain indoors.