LJK-LEAD delegation calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LJK-LEAD) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation comprising of LEAD Directors Sunil Shah and Surinder Mohan Gupta apprised the Lt Governor about the work being done by their organisation to motivate entrepreneurs from across the country to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.
They said that the LJK-LEAD was going to launch a Startup and Innovation programme for the youth of J&K.
The representatives of LJK-LEAD welcomed the new policies being implemented by the Lt Governor-led government and the Centre for the industrial growth in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, said that the J&K government was making strenuous efforts to encourage new investment, and nurture the existing industries to strengthen the socio-economic stability in J&K.
The Lt Governor assured the LJK-LEAD representatives that all their issues and suggestions would be taken up for consideration.