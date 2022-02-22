LJK-LEAD delegation calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LJK-LEAD) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation comprising of LEAD Directors Sunil Shah and Surinder Mohan Gupta apprised the Lt Governor about the work being done by their organisation to motivate entrepreneurs from across the country to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.