Lohia takes over charge of CG Home Guards/CD, SDRF

Jammu: H KLohia-IPS, assumed the charge of Commandant General (CG) Homeguards /Civil Defence and SDRF J&K relieving . Danesh Rana-IPS of the additional charge, said a press release.

An introductory presentation was made to the Lohia, to give an overview of Homeguards /CD and SDRF in J&K where. Vikas Gupta, IPS, Director HG Jammu, Randheer Singh, JKPS, SSP, Staff Officer (Trainings ) G L Sharma, JKPS, SSP, Staff Officer (Admn) and Aijaz Ali, DySP(S) Private Secretary to Commandant General, were present.