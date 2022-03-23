Lohia takes over charge of CG Home Guards/CD, SDRF

Jammu: H KLohia-IPS, assumed the charge of Commandant General (CG) Homeguards /Civil Defence and SDRF J&K relieving . Danesh Rana-IPS of the additional charge, said a press release.
An introductory presentation was made to the Lohia, to give an overview of Homeguards /CD and SDRF in J&K where. Vikas Gupta, IPS, Director HG Jammu, Randheer Singh, JKPS, SSP, Staff Officer (Trainings ) G L Sharma, JKPS, SSP, Staff Officer (Admn) and Aijaz Ali, DySP(S) Private Secretary to Commandant General, were present.
During the presentation, the Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF J&K took stock of the availability of manpower, equipment and other logistics and the deployment thereof. The Commandant General stressed upon the officers to bring “synergy” for further improvement of the organisation.