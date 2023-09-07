LPEA to support J&K Power Engineers for fight over HR issues

Srinagar: Ladakh Power Engineers Association (LPEA) passed a Guidance Council Resolution today in which it was unanimously resolved to support unconditionally the Jammu & Kashmir Power Engineers struggle for the resolution of HR issues.

Later talking to Press, Er.Konchok Ishey, President said that the HR issues of Ladakh Power Engineers especially “confirmation, regularisation is to be done by JK administration only, so it is mandatory for us to support JK Engineers in this genuine fight.” He also appealed to the LG Administration to intervene and get the issues of Power Engineers resolved.