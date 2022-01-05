Lt Gen Sengupta takes over as GOC 14 Corps

Srinagar: Lt General Anindya Sengupta Wednesday took over as General Officer Commanding 14 Corps in Leh.
He replaced Lt Gen P G K Menon.
XIV Corps also known as Fire and Fury Corps is a part of the Army’s Udhampur-based Northern Command.
The 14 Corps looks after military deployment along Kargil-Leh and after the frontiers with China, Pakistan and also guards the Siachen Glacier.
Lt Gen Sengupta was posted in the Army Headquarters.
Before joining Army Headquarters, he served in the Punjab Regiment and commanded Victor Force, a counter-militant force in Kashmir.