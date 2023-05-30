Lt Governor greets people of Goa on Statehood Day

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan today organised a grand cultural event to commemorate the celebration of Goa Statehood day.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Statehood Day. He paid tributes to the brave patriots, who made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of Goa.

“Jammu Kashmir and Goa enjoy a very ancient, special relationship and there has been an unbreakable, priceless bond between the sandy beaches of Goa and the hills and valley of Jammu Kashmir since the 4th Century,” said the Lt Governor. This unique bond is also the reflection of the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. The foundation day of the state of Goa is also the day to connect the new generation with the ancient values blessed by the land of Vitasta, J&K and Mandovi River, Goa, he added.