Lt Governor unveils statue of Maha Vir Chakra recipient Major Asharam Tyagi

Ghaziabad: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the statue of Maha Vir Chakra recipient Major Asharam Tyagi at Adarsh Nagar, Nandgram, Ghaziabad today.

Paying tributes to the hero of 1965 war, the Lt Governor said, the nation will forever be indebted to the bravery and courage of Major Asharam Tyagi who made supreme sacrifice in the Battle of Dograi.

“In Amrit Kaal, we must move forward with strong resolve to build India of the dream of valiant soldiers, who sacrificed everything for the country. The most fitting tribute to Major Asharam Tyagi would be to accelerate the pace of development & work with the motto of nation first”, said the Lt Governor.

He also paid homage to Captain Kapil Singh Thapa and all the bravehearts of the Battle of Dograi.