M L Dogra awarded

New Delhi: M L Dogra, a theatre personality and scholar of Jammu and Kashmir has been conferred with global education –star excellence award-2023.

According to a press release, Dogra is known for bringing creative Dogri and Hindi theatre, awareness through folk media ,lyrical musical plays internationally . He has been awarded for his achievements and contribution in computer and music education by the Global National Urban Rural computer literacy and Skill Development mission at India International Cultural centre ,New Delhi supported by MSME and Ministry of Cooperate Affairs Government of India.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest Koushal Kishore, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and celebrity guests Arpita Chakraborty Priyannka Tiwari , Priya Mallick, and S M Sahai.