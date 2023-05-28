M L Dogra awarded

New Delhi: M L Dogra, a theatre personality and scholar of Jammu and Kashmir has been conferred with global education –star excellence award-2023.
According to a press release, Dogra is known for bringing creative Dogri and Hindi theatre, awareness through folk media ,lyrical musical plays internationally . He has been awarded for his achievements and contribution in computer and music education by the Global National Urban Rural computer literacy and Skill Development mission at India International Cultural centre ,New Delhi supported by MSME and Ministry of Cooperate Affairs Government of India.
The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest Koushal Kishore, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and celebrity guests Arpita Chakraborty Priyannka Tiwari , Priya Mallick, and S M Sahai.
Dogra one of the few names of the country who have made a unique contribution in establishing a folk theatre awareness seminars , cultural programmes , workshops ,group discussions for the benefit of general public in India.
He has created over three dozen dance drama spectacles which really represent the ethos, aspirations of the society and has also written more than 50 lyrical musical plays ,books ,scripts and more than 2000 Songs in Dogri, Hindi, and Punjabi languages on healthcare and social sector and presented in.