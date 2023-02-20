Main motive of reducing compliance burden under EODB is to attract investments: CS

The Chief Secretary emphasised on proper analysis of the feedback received on the Single Window (SW) portal for making the necessary corrections. He took note of all the services on-boarded on the portal till date and stressed on integrating it with the Central Government services portals as well. He fixed the deadlines against each service for integrating it with the SW portal.

The Chief Secretary emphasised on digitization of all the land transaction deeds made so far. He impressed upon them that the ways and means for digitization of the legacy data regarding the same should be looked into without any fail. He reiterated that after completion of digitization of cadastral maps and other revenue records the digital surveillance for enforcement in towns would become easy and transparent. He asked the concerned department to accelerate the process to meet the objective.

The meeting was informed that of the 162 services of 18 departments on-boarded on the SW portal, nearly 69 have been developed exclusively for this portal and 93 services integrated from E-Unnat. It was further revealed that these 69 services are fully integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) for feedback of users and more than 42000 applications have been received on this portal from the entrepreneurial aspirants till date. All these applications are disposed of as per the standard practice reflecting the status of each application to the applicant at any moment all along the process.