Maj Gen R K Sachdeva takes over as ADG NCC Directorate J&K, Ladakh

Jammu: Major General RK Sachdeva has taken over as Additional Director General of NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Major General RK Sachdeva was commissioned into the Madras Sappers on 13 Jun 1987. The general officer has served in varied terrains and holds multiple military qualifications and also attended many prestigious courses in the Army.

In his 36 years of distinguished service, the General officer has held prestigious command and staff assignments, including tenures in active operational areas.

He has tenanted the appointment of Colonel General Staff at Army Training Command and head of training team at College of Military Engineering, Pune, Chief Engineer of Strike Corps, Chief Engineer of Bathinda Zone, Commander of Faculty of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering CME and Comd Madras Engineer Group, Bengaluru.