Maj Gen Tejinder Kumar MP takes over as ADG NCC Directorate

Jammu: Maj Gen Tejinder Kumar MP has taken over as Additional Director General of NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The officer assumes the appointment at a time when the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir as well as Ladakh are undergoing phenomenal changes and the NCC itself has shifted focus to enrolment of youth from the border areas of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The challenge lies in ensuring maximum youth from the border areas are enrolled under the Border Areas Expansion Scheme and integrated seamlessly with the nation,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement.