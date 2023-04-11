Major infra push to transform J&K’s power, road sectors :Govt

Srinagar: The budget 2023-24 would give a major infrastructural push to four core areas of health, drinking water, power and road connectivity aimed at providing succour to the common people and improving developmental parameters of J&K at the national level.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the budget had earmarked funds for providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to all 18.36 lakh households of J&K by 2023-24 with a minimum of 55 litres per capita per day (LPCD) drinking water supply of prescribed quality (confirming to BIS 10,500) on a regular, long-term, and sustainable basis.

He said that about 60 water supply schemes were likely to be completed during 2023-24.