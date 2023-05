Major rejig in police administration

Jammu: A day after the successful culmination of third Tourism Working Group meeting of G20 at Srinagar, J&K Home Department Thursday effected a major rejig in the police administration while ordering the transfers and postings of one DIG and 31 SSP and SP rank officers, with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal, Sarah Rizvi, IPS, DIG Administration, PHQ has been transferred and posted as DIG IR Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Nisha Nathyal, IPS of the additional charge of the post.

Sargun, IPS, SO to IGP Technical Services has been transferred and posted as SSP PCR Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Ashok Kumar Badwal of the additional charge of the post. Shobhit Saksena, IPS, SP CID Jammu at CID Hqrs has been transferred and posted as SP State Investigation Agency, Jammu, against an available vacancy.