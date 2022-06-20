Make panchayat a unit for convergence of all Agriculture related activities: Dr Mehta

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday impressed upon the officers of Agriculture Department to make Panchayat a unit of convergence for all Agriculture related schemes.

He made these remarks while chairing the State Food Security Mission Executive Committee (SFSMEC) and State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) like NFSM, NMAET-ATMA and RKVY.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture, Finance, Forest, RDD, Tribal Affairs, Planning, Floriculture Departments. Besides the Head of Departments of these departments also participated in the said meeting.