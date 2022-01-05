Mandatory vigilance clearance for passport | No need to seek separate status after Administrative Deptt’s approval: Govt

In that case, it will be presumed that the concerned department has obtained the prior vigilance status in respect of the intending applicant. This was clarified by the J&K government through a circular issued on Wednesday.

Clarification was issued after instances came into the notice of the government that in view of its earlier instructions, the Passport issuing authority and verifying agencies were also insisting for obtaining the latest vigilance clearance in respect of the government employees before initiating the verification process. This was causing unnecessary delay and unwarranted inconvenience in issuance of Passport to the applicants (government employees).