Manual for Superintendence, Management of Jails amended

Jammu: Now the orders of the courts in J&K UT for release of prisoners communicated telephonically or through a wireless message will not be given effect to till such orders are either received through Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) system or any other secured electronic communication channel.
Wary of possibility of inimical elements taking advantage of “chinks" in the superintendence and management of its highly fortified jails, the UT government notified this on Thursday.
In this connection, the J&K Government amended the Manual for the Superintendence and Management of Jails, 2000.
The amendment has been made by the Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by section 59 of the Prisons Act, 1894, read with clause (14) of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2019.
“The Lieutenant Governor hereby directs that para 55.10 of Chapter LV of the Manual for the Superintendence and Management of Jails, 2000 shall be substituted by the - ‘55.10. Orders of the Courts for release of prisoners communicated telephonically or through a wireless message shall not be given effect to till such orders are either received through FASTER (Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records) system or any other secured electronic communication channel set up for the purpose or physically in writing, duly sealed and signed by the competent authority’,” read a notification issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department.