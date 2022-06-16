Manual for Superintendence, Management of Jails amended

Jammu: Now the orders of the courts in J&K UT for release of prisoners communicated telephonically or through a wireless message will not be given effect to till such orders are either received through Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) system or any other secured electronic communication channel.

Wary of possibility of inimical elements taking advantage of “chinks" in the superintendence and management of its highly fortified jails, the UT government notified this on Thursday.