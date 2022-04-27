Market checking intensified in Ramban

Ramban: As part of the market inspection campaign during the ongoing month of Ramdhan and ahead of Eid Ul Fitr the markets of Ramban, Batote,Banihal, were checked by different teams comprising of various departments.
The market checking was carried out on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban and under the supervision of Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs(FCS&CA),Ramban .
A joint team of officers of FCS&CA, Legal Metrology Department and Police carried out a surprise check on Wednesday in Banihal market and recovered Rs 4600 as fine.
Earlier on Tuesday the market checking teams headed by Assistant Director FCS&CA Ramban Shoaib Latif and concerned tehsildars inspected various markets within their jurisdiction and booked several erring shopkeepers found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expired products besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.
Naib Tehsildar Chanderkote , FCS&CA, Legal Metrology department and Police carried out a surprise check in Pera, Chanderkote areas and similarly other teams also conducted the checking drives from Nashri to Banihal and realised Rs 12500 as fine.
The shopkeepers and the dhaba, tea stall and hotel owners were directed to properly display their latest rate lists, avoid selling expired or rotten items and use of domestic LPG cylinders.
The checking teams also destroyed fruits and vegetables not fit for consumption.
Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ramban Shoaib Latif said that the aim of the market checking was to maintain hygiene and fresh stock of eatables in the market and also to curb black marketing and profiteering of essential commodities.