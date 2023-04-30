Massive traffic jams on Sgr-Jmu NH

Traffic officials in Ramban said that the highway was open for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) but the movements of traffic remained slow due to a single-lane road stretch at Dalwass and between Chenani and Peera in Ramban.

They said between Ramban and Banihal, the movement of traffic remained slow due to on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.

A Police official said that massive traffic congestions were witnessed at crucial junctions from Jakhani, Udhampur to Chanderkote in Ramban district.

The authorities had ordered two-way traffic of LMVs while HMVs were plying alternately on the highway yet the commuters were witnessing traffic jams at various places between Nashri and Banihal.