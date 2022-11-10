MBD Conference 2022 | Secretary Mining invites global mineral business developers to invest in J&K

Nagpur: Amit Sharma, Secretary to Government, Mining Department J&K has extended a special invite to Global Mineral Developers during the ongoing two-day International Conference and Exhibition on Mineral Business Development, 2022 organised at Nagpur.

The theme of this mega event is “Prospects and Challenges of Mineral Based Products and Utilization of Wastes for the Make in India Initiative”. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes through a special video message to the visiting delegates and organisers Mineral Information and Development Center (MIDC), India who have collaborated with Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), India and Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED), India who have organised this mega international event in his constituency Nagpur.

While attending the Inaugural Session of this International Conference as a Guest of Honour, Secretary Mining J&K Amit Sharma shared the success story of J&K created in past couple of years wherein Mining and Mineral Exploration sectors have touched new heights and he extended an invite to all prospective Global players to invest in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir elaborating on ample underlying scope for strategic minerals there. Lot of global players expressed their interest and willingness to come soon to J&K while mentioning their areas of interest and specialisation.