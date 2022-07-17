MD Amul calls on LG Sinha

While briefing about the achievements made by Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited, Dr Sodhi informed that JKMPCL is eying to achieve Rs 325 cr worth turnover this year.

He apprised the Lt Governor on the efforts being made for increasing the milk production capacity in J&K and also shared the need for identifying a suitable land for developing the new dairy plant.

It was informed that JKMPCL has paid Rs 350 cr in the last 1.5 to 2 years for milk procurement to small & marginal farmers, providing them better livelihood especially during covid times, besides paying highest rate in the country for milk procurement to farmers.