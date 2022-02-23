MD NHIDCL calls on LG

Jammu: Newly-appointed Managing Director (MD), National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) Chanchal Kumar Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed with him the ongoing and upcoming projects of NHIDCL in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said the MD apprised the LG that NHIDCL was mainly involved in the upgradation of NH-244 which serves as alternative connectivity between Srinagar and Jammu, and four-laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road.
He said that NHIDCL had 12 ongoing projects in the Jammu region costing around Rs 5200 crore and four ongoing projects in the Kashmir region worth Rs 10,300 crore.
He said that important and strategic upcoming projects in J&K include Jammu-Akhnoor (Package 1), Jammu-Akhnoor (Package-3 B), Sudhmahadev-Dranga Tunnel, and the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel (under Sinthan Pass) were likely to be taken up.
Appreciating the efforts made by NHIDCL in building national highways in J&K, the LG impressed upon the MD NHIDCL that all the ongoing projects work be monitored closely so that these were completed in time.
During the meeting, the MD said that the J&K administration had rendered full assistance in land acquisition cases and various statutory clearances.
Interacting with the team of NHIDCL, the LG assured all support to the NHIDCL from the J&K government for successful implementation of their future projects of strengthening the highways network in J&K.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta was also present during the meeting.