MD NHIDCL calls on LG

Appreciating the efforts made by NHIDCL in building national highways in J&K, the LG impressed upon the MD NHIDCL that all the ongoing projects work be monitored closely so that these were completed in time.

During the meeting, the MD said that the J&K administration had rendered full assistance in land acquisition cases and various statutory clearances.

Interacting with the team of NHIDCL, the LG assured all support to the NHIDCL from the J&K government for successful implementation of their future projects of strengthening the highways network in J&K.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta was also present during the meeting.