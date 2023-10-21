Meeting held to address delay in execution of PMGSY works

Udhampur: A meeting was held on Saturday to address the delay in the execution of works in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) sector.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that convening a meeting to address the issues causing delays in the execution of works in various departments under the PMGSY sector in Udhampur district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur, Saloni Rai called upon the officers and contractors to collaborate closely to expedite the completion of ongoing projects.

She emphasised the importance of timely project completion to ensure that the public can benefit from these initiatives.

The DC Udhampur urged the contractors to ensure prompt completion of their allocated tasks and assured them that any obstacles hindering progress would be addressed.

She directed the concerned officers to maintain strong inter-departmental coordination and work diligently to ensure the timely and efficient execution of projects within their respective departments. Rai also instructed the resolution of any issues or bottlenecks that might arise during the execution of the works.