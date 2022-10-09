Mehbooba asks people to support Rahul Gandhi

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked the people to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who, she said, was “fighting to safeguard the country and its democratic institutions from the onslaught of BJP.”

While addressing one day convention of the party, PDP president alleged that the BJP was mocking Rahul Gandhi, who was taking out “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, confronting even the vagaries of weather, with the sole objective to unite the country and save its democratic institutions, being destroyed by BJP.

“They are targeting him because of his ‘Gandhi’ legacy, his family comprising Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who played a monumental role in freedom struggle and also sacrificed their lives for the country,” Mehbooba said, while targetting BJP and its leadership.

She also took a dig at the BJP’s claims about making a Chief Minister from Jammu asking why it could not have a Lieutenant Governor from Jammu.

Accusing the BJP of dividing the country in the name of religion and regions, PDP president alleged that BJP was the “most corrupt party whose leaders were promoting their kin both in politics” and in other spheres of life.

“Otherwise, how come that BJP became the richest party in eight years,” she asked and exhorted the people to support “secular people and formations” to “safeguard country and democracy.”