Mehbooba calls for ‘united struggle’ for Art 370 repeal

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday called for a united struggle to seek the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue to end the bloodshed in J&K and said her voice was “weak” and she cannot do it alone.

Mehbooba, who is on a five-day tour of the Chenab Valley region of Jammu division, was addressing a party convention at Dak Banglow in Kishtwar, where she was accorded a warm welcome by the party activists and supporters.

“I am confident that we will get back Article 370 with interest and also ensure the resolution of the Kashmir issue to end bloodshed in the region. However, I cannot do it single-handedly as my voice is weak and you need to lend your voice to support me,” she told the gathering. The former chief minister said Article 370 was snatched from the people of J&K and anything which was snatched was bound to be returned with interest