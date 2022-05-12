Mehbooba raising communal frenzy for petty political gains: BJP

He said such statements are being made to provoke public sentiment.

"Other recent tweets of Mufti indicate her bent of mind in raising communal frenzy for petty political gains," Sethi said.

He said India is a strong economy and has taken care of its people during the Covid pandemic which was appreciated by the world.

In new India, there is no place for such political blackmailing which unfortunately was tolerated and accepted during Congress regimes at Centre, the BJP leader said.