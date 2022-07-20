Mehta launches e-services, website of Floriculture Deptt

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday launched a new website and e‐services of Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks here at Civil Secretariat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad; Director Floriculture Kashmir/Jammu, and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

During the launch of different e-services, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to make services like e-ticketing an equitable profit both for the department and the outsourcing vendors who are already providing tickets manually at different gardens.

At the launch, Chief Secretary was informed that the department is shifting almost to complete online mode while offering several services to people.