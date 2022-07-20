Mehta launches e-services, website of Floriculture Deptt

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday launched a new website and e‐services of Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks here at Civil Secretariat.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad; Director Floriculture Kashmir/Jammu, and other concerned were also present on the occasion.
During the launch of different e-services, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to make services like e-ticketing an equitable profit both for the department and the outsourcing vendors who are already providing tickets manually at different gardens.
At the launch, Chief Secretary was informed that the department is shifting almost to complete online mode while offering several services to people.
On the occasion, he maintained that the online ticketing would also make a hassle free entry for the visitors in different gardens while there would be no need for the people to wait in queues to get their tickets.
The visitors would simply scan their Quick Response (QR) Code of their e-tickets to get entry into the gardens across Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Mehta observed that the e-tickets would be used as a database of how many visitors would be going to visit a particular garden or park at a given time.
The Chief Secretary was also informed that besides e-tickets, the department is offering e-services in e-permission, e-registration for flower growers, gardener search and online helpdesk for gardening.
On the occasion, Mehta also approved Har Ghar Bagecha (Your Home Your Garden) initiative to encourage and improve beautification of people’s homes within available spaces therein.
The Chief Secretary complimented the department for starting of e-services and said the initiative would facilitate people and offer guidance in gardening like type of plants for different seasons, seeds, requirement of space for gardens and many other activities associated with this trade.