Mehta lays stress on women, child empowerment
Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that identification, rehabilitation, and empowerment of the vulnerable and disadvantaged women and children in J&K had to be the sustained policy focus of the Social Welfare Department.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he made this observation while reviewing the progress made by the department under UT CAPEX in a meeting of the Social Welfare Department.
Mehta directed the department to adopt community-based dialogue, social and behaviour change interventions, and support through institutions for empowering vulnerable and disadvantaged women and children in J&K.
“The vulnerable and disadvantaged people should feel that if they approach the government, they will be looked after well,” he said.
Mehta directed the department to conceive and roll out Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana for integrated welfare assistance for disadvantaged women and children under an appropriate institutional framework, which also includes a provision for stakeholder’s feedback by January 15, 2022.
He directed the department to consider whether the department could step in to supplement and improve the efforts of these TISS-engaged social workers for better results.
Mehta directed the department to roll out the scheme of assistance for the disadvantaged women in close harness with Mission Youth by January 15, 2022.
He directed the Social Welfare Department to coordinate with the Home Department for setting up more all-women police stations in J&K.
Mehta said that old people with inadequate social support from their children or relatives also need to look after and old age homes should be re-imagined as centers for one-stop legal, medical and psychological assistance.
He said that no one in distress or need of help should be left behind.
Mehta also directed the department to set up a 24x7 helpline for the welfare of the old-age people.