Members of judiciary are answerable to common man: Justice A S Oka

The inaugural session was also attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Judges of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Judicial Officers of the six High Courts.

Advocate General, D C Raina; Additional Chief Secretary, Home R K Goel; DGP, Dilbag Singh; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; Secretary, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi; Deputy Solicitor General of India, Tahir Shamsi, Registrar J&K High Court, Sanjeev Gupta and other Officers of the Registry of High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Director SKICC, Javed Humayun Bakshi, were also present on the occasion. Shahzad Azeem, Director, J&K Judicial Academy conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session of the programme.

In his inaugural address Justice AS Oka, Judge Supreme Court of India said, “Members of the judiciary are answerable to the common man”. He impressed upon the judges to ensure that they function in a transparent way and advised them to be accept constructive criticism for ensuring productivity and efficiency.

In his welcome address, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh said, “To rise to the practically achievable heights it is requisite that we make progress by leaps and bounds. It would be possible to do so only if we all join our heads together, put our best foot forward and devote our time and energy”.