Mere harassment of wife by husband, sarcastic remarks not ‘abetment of suicide’: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that mere harassment of wife by her husband or in-laws due to a matrimonial discord or sarcastic remarks would not amount to abetment of suicide under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) which now stands replaced by Indian Penal Code(IPC).
“In my opinion mere harassment of a wife by her husband or in-laws due to matrimonial discord or sarcastic remarks perse does not attract Section 306(abetment of suicide) of RPC” said an order passed by Justice Rajesh Sekhri at Jammu wing of the Court.
The court observed that there may be various instances of matrimonial discord between husband and wife and at times wife being constantly taunted and subjected to sarcastic remarks in the house of her in-laws may be driven to commit suicide.
“However, such instances are normal wear and tear of a matrimonial life,” it added.
The Court said this while dismissing an appeal by the State against a trial court verdict whereby a man was acquitted of charges under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty of the RPC.
Citing RPC, the Court noted that from a plain reading of its Section 107, it is manifest that to constitute the abetment of an offence, intentional aid and active participation of the abettor must be established.
In other words, the court said, the prosecution is obliged to prove the intentional aid and active participation of the abettor.
“Therefore, the pristine question which arises for consideration in the present case is whether the respondent( husband) is guilty of instigating or engaging with anybody in any conspiracy or intentionally aiding by any act or illegal omission, the victim to commit suicide,” the court said.
While the court noted that in a case of abetment to suicide, the entire matter would be clothed in secrecy and it would be very difficult to collect direct evident with regard to it, it said: “However, at times, circumstances attending the case would be more significant then direct evidence by establishing culpability of the accused”.
With regard to the instant case, the court pointed out that the prosecution case primarily hinged on the dying declaration of the victim.
“The victim in the dying declaration has only stated that her husband gave a phone call at 12 O’clock in the night, she requested her husband to come back, but he refused and asked her to go from where she had come”.
“It is evident from the utterance of the respondent (husband) that there was neither any intention on his part nor any positive act taken by him to instigate the victim or to aid her in the commission of suicide. It appears that his intention was only to get rid of the victim and he could not have thought of any consequences that his wife would be go and commit suicide due to such utterances,” the court said.
The Court observed that the ultimate decision taken by the victim in the present case cannot be said to have a direct nexus with the alleged acts committed by the respondent.
“Therefore, it cannot be said that the commission of suicide by the victim in the present case was the proximate result of the words uttered by the respondent at the relevant point of time, therefore, essentials of the offence under Section 306 RPC constituting abetment are not made out,” it said.
The Court said there is nothing on record to suggest that the husband of the victim ever intended or actively participated to abet the commission of suicide by her. “Therefore, offence under section 306 IPC is not made out and observation of learned trial court in this regard cannot be faulted with. “
The Court said from a perusal of the section 498-A of RPC, it is manifest that consequence of cruelty, which are likely to drive a woman to commit suicide or to cause grave injury or danger to life, limb or health, whether mental or physical of the woman, are required to be established in order to bring home application of the provision.
“The definition of cruelty contained in explanation to section 498-A, consists of two parts. Clause (a) relates to willful conduct, which is of such a nature as to drive the woman to commit suicide. The second part contained in Clause (b) relates to harassment of women with a view to coercing her to meet an unlawful demand for any property etc. Therefore, reasonable nexus has to be established between the cruelty within the meaning of explanation (a) of Section 498-A and the suicide within the meaning of section 306 RPC”, the court said. “However, prosecution has failed to establish any such nexus”
The Court said, “What comes to the fore, from the conspectus of the prosecution case is that the deceased was hyper sensitive to ordinary petulance of matrimonial life.”