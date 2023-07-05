Mere harassment of wife by husband, sarcastic remarks not ‘abetment of suicide’: HC

“The victim in the dying declaration has only stated that her husband gave a phone call at 12 O’clock in the night, she requested her husband to come back, but he refused and asked her to go from where she had come”.

“It is evident from the utterance of the respondent (husband) that there was neither any intention on his part nor any positive act taken by him to instigate the victim or to aid her in the commission of suicide. It appears that his intention was only to get rid of the victim and he could not have thought of any consequences that his wife would be go and commit suicide due to such utterances,” the court said.

The Court observed that the ultimate decision taken by the victim in the present case cannot be said to have a direct nexus with the alleged acts committed by the respondent.

“Therefore, it cannot be said that the commission of suicide by the victim in the present case was the proximate result of the words uttered by the respondent at the relevant point of time, therefore, essentials of the offence under Section 306 RPC constituting abetment are not made out,” it said.

The Court said there is nothing on record to suggest that the husband of the victim ever intended or actively participated to abet the commission of suicide by her. “Therefore, offence under section 306 IPC is not made out and observation of learned trial court in this regard cannot be faulted with. “