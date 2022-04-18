Merit scholarship to 145 wards of police personnel sanctioned

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned meritorious scholarships of over Rs 6.60 lakh in favour of 125 wards of serving police personnel to encourage the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 10th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022.

The scholarship of over rupees 1.05 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 20 wards of deceased police personnel.