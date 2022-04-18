Merit scholarship to 145 wards of police personnel sanctioned

Srinagar: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned meritorious scholarships of over Rs 6.60 lakh in favour of 125 wards of serving police personnel to encourage the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 10th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022.
The scholarship of over rupees 1.05 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 20 wards of deceased police personnel.
Vide order number 1386 of 2022 issued by PHQ the DGP has sanctioned rupees 6000/- each in favour of 83 students who have secured more than 90% marks while as rupees 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 42 students who have secured 80% and above marks in the Annual Examination of class 10th during the academic session of 2021-22.The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.
In another order issued by PHQ, the Director General of Police has sanctioned a scholarship ranging between rupees five thousand to rupees ten thousand in favour of 25 wards of deceased police personnel.