MeT predicts light rains, snow

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Friday said that there were likely chances of scattered to fairly widespread light rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

The MeT officials here said that feeble Western Disturbances (WD) were going to hit J&K.

“On Saturday there are likely chances of light to moderate spell of rain in plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches,” they said. “There won’t be any heavy spell though.”

The MeT officials said that the second WD would affect the region on Sunday that would subsequently bring light to moderate rains and snow in J&K for three consecutive days.

“The precipitation will be intermittent,” they said. “In the higher reaches moderate to heavy snowfall is possible.”

The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, the same as previous night and above normal by 0.1 degree Celsius.