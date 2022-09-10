Meticulous planning of investigations will yield better results: DGP Dilbag Singh

On the onset of the meeting Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain highlighted the measures and steps to be taken to improve the investigation skills and augmentation of manpower for speedy investigation of UAPA and other sensitive cases

The DGP while addressing the officers emphasised on the need of strengthening the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) of the districts and handing over to them cases categorised keeping in view the sensitivity and importance of such cases. He emphasised on the monitoring of the selected cases at district, range and zonal levels.

He directed that the range DIsG will submit reports of the investigation of terror related cases registered under UAPA highlighting the progress at different stages of the investigation from the registration to the framing of charges on daily basis.

He also directed that these reports will invariably also have brief notes regarding the cases registered, challaned/disposed of and the orders of the courts of law.

He directed that the DIGs and SSPs will closely monitor the categorized cases which would include cases registered regarding targeted and planned acts of terrorism, terror modules, narco- terrorism nexus and cases registered regarding other terror related incidents.