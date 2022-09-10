Meticulous planning of investigations will yield better results: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar,: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today said that good investigation with good prosecution will help in increasing conviction rate in the UAPA cases.
According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of senior officers of police, prosecution and NIA at police headquarters.The meeting was regarding augmentation of investigation, prosecution capabilities and scientific investigation facilities for quality investigation in order to enhance conviction rates under UAPA, Narco and other sensitive cases in the courts of law.
The meeting was attended by Special DG CID J&K R R Swain, DG Prosecution J&K Deepak Kumar, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Coordination PHQ Danesh Rana, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP Headquarters PHQ B S Tutti, DIG NIA Ashish Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG SKR Abdul Jabbar, DIG NKR Shri Udaybhaskar Billa, AIG JS Johar and Chief Prosecuting Officer PHQ Suhaib Ashraf.
On the onset of the meeting Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain highlighted the measures and steps to be taken to improve the investigation skills and augmentation of manpower for speedy investigation of UAPA and other sensitive cases
The DGP while addressing the officers emphasised on the need of strengthening the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) of the districts and handing over to them cases categorised keeping in view the sensitivity and importance of such cases. He emphasised on the monitoring of the selected cases at district, range and zonal levels.
He directed that the range DIsG will submit reports of the investigation of terror related cases registered under UAPA highlighting the progress at different stages of the investigation from the registration to the framing of charges on daily basis.
He also directed that these reports will invariably also have brief notes regarding the cases registered, challaned/disposed of and the orders of the courts of law.
He directed that the DIGs and SSPs will closely monitor the categorized cases which would include cases registered regarding targeted and planned acts of terrorism, terror modules, narco- terrorism nexus and cases registered regarding other terror related incidents.