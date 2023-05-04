MHA extends timeline for central aid scheme up to Mar 31, 2024

MHA’s approval has come after repeated request letters of J&K government sent to it (MHA) for considering extension of timeline of the scheme. Extension has been given to the scheme “Central assistance for one time settlement of Displaced families of PoJK (1947) and Chhamb (1965 and 1971} settled in Jammu and Kashmir” within the approved outlay of Rs 2000 Cr, under the rehabilitation package approved by the union cabinet on November 30, 2016.

“Please refer to Government of J&K's letters No DMRRR-ER/76/2021 dated March 14, 2022; June 8, 2022; June 14, 2022; June 23, 2022 and July 12, 2022 wherein a request was made to this Ministry for considering extension of timeline of the scheme. It is informed that the competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs after considering the request, has approved the proposal to extend the timeline of the scheme for one time settlement of Displaced Persons families of PoJK (1947) and Chhamb (1965 & 1971) settled in Jammu and Kashmir from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2024, within the approved outlay of Rs 2000 Cr,” read the communiqué sent to the Chief Secretary, J&K by the Under Secretary to the Government of India, MHA, Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs.

“It is also informed that the scheme shall not continue beyond the sunset date of March 31, 2024. The Government of J&K is accordingly requested to complete the process of identifying all remaining eligible families of the scheme and to furnish authenticated proposals to this Ministry immediately,” it added.

On October 9, 2019, the union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved Inclusion of 5,300 DP families of Jammu & Kashmir-1947 who initially opted to move outside the (erstwhile) state of Jammu & Kashmir but later on returned and settled there, in the Rehabilitation Package approved by it (union cabinet) on November 30, 2016 for Displaced families of PoJK and Chhamb under the PM’s Development Package 2015 for Jammu & Kashmir.