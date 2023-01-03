MHA sets up high-powered panel for land, employment safeguards for Ladakh

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a high-powered committee to discuss the safeguards for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to an order, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai would head the committee.

“It has been decided to constitute a High Powered Committee (HPC) under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Gol, for the Union Territory of Ladakh,” reads the order.

As per the order, the committee has been set up to discuss measures to protect the region's unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance.

The committee would also discuss measures to ensure protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh, the order states.

It would also discuss measures for inclusive development and employment generation in the region empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Kargil.