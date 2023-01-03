MHA sets up high-powered panel for land, employment safeguards for Ladakh

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a high-powered committee to discuss the safeguards for the Union Territory of Ladakh.
According to an order, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai would head the committee.
“It has been decided to constitute a High Powered Committee (HPC) under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Gol, for the Union Territory of Ladakh,” reads the order.
As per the order, the committee has been set up to discuss measures to protect the region's unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance.
The committee would also discuss measures to ensure protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh, the order states.
It would also discuss measures for inclusive development and employment generation in the region empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Kargil.
The committee members include Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home, Chairman, Radha Krishna Mathur, Lieutenant Governor, Union territory of Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament (Ladakh), Chairman and CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Chairman and CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Joint Secretary, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, MHA, Director and Deputy Secretary (Ladakh), Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, MHA – member Secretary and one nominated member from MHA.
The committee will have Leh Thupstan Chhewang(former MP), Nawang Rigzin Jora (ex-Minister, Ashraf Ali Barcha (President, Anjuman-e-Imamia; Shia body, Leh), Acharya Stanzin Wangtak (President, All Ladakh Gompa Association), Kushok Thiksey alias Nawang Chamba Stanzin alias Thiksey Rinpoche, Leh.
From Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Asgar Ali Karablai (Co-chairman, KDA and working President Territorial Congress Committee, Ladakh), Qamar Ali Akhoon (co-chairman, KDA and senior NC Leader), Sajad Kargili (social activist and representative, Islamia School, Kargil) and Tsewang Nurboo (President, LBA, Kargil). KNO