Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale shook parts of Jammu and Kashmir late this evening.

However, there was no report of loss from anywhere so far. Mild tremors rocked the UT at 11.12 pm.

Seismological data showed that the epicentre of the quake was at latitude of 33.54 North and longitude of 76.24 East at a depth of 10 kms in Kishtwar.