Minorities progressed in 8 years without political exploitation: Darakhshan

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Sunday said that minorities in India have progressed during the last eight years without any political exploitation.
According to a press note, she was addressing a convention of BJP Minority Morcha at Damhal Hanjipora of Kulgam district. UT BJP Minority Morcha President Sheikh Bashir and Kulgam District President of BJP Aabid Hussain Khan were also present at the convention.
Delegates from all blocks of the district participated in the convention held on the birthday of Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Mann Koi Baat of the Prime Minister was listened to during the meeting on which great deliberations were held. Many prominent citizens of the district joined BJP.
Andrabi said that BJP is the only political party in the whole of India which fulfills every promise made to people under the leadership of the honest and dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The development mantras of Modiji have worked wonders within the country and also earned applause globally. Vikas-formula of Modiji is transforming India into a world power and after decades of exploitation by politicians in J&K, Modiji is ushering the benefits of long-term growth in the Ut,” said Andrabi. She said that Modi has directed all to implement Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas at all levels by the inclusion of everybody without the consideration of cast, creed, religion, and region and this direction has delivered beyond the expectations of all.
“After seven decades of vote bank relationship of rulers with minorities, BJP has uplifted the minorities of India in the real sense of the term and freed them from political exploitation of all kinds,” said BJP National Executive Member.
Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Andrabi said that J&K has, fortunately, come out of the politics of separatism and violence, and the peace-loving people of J&K are finding BJP as their real platform for peace, progress, and prosperity.
Later Andrabi visited the Chimer shrine of Nooruddin Noorani on the invite of the local management committee and paid obeisance and respect at the shrine.