Minorities progressed in 8 years without political exploitation: Darakhshan

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Sunday said that minorities in India have progressed during the last eight years without any political exploitation.

According to a press note, she was addressing a convention of BJP Minority Morcha at Damhal Hanjipora of Kulgam district. UT BJP Minority Morcha President Sheikh Bashir and Kulgam District President of BJP Aabid Hussain Khan were also present at the convention.

Delegates from all blocks of the district participated in the convention held on the birthday of Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Mann Koi Baat of the Prime Minister was listened to during the meeting on which great deliberations were held. Many prominent citizens of the district joined BJP.