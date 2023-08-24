Mission Youth releases Rs 22.52 Cr subsidy under livelihood generation schemes

Srinagar: In a remarkable stride towards nurturing sustainability, growth, and empowerment, Mission Youth has released a subsidy component to the tune of Rs 22.52 crore within diverse livelihood generation schemes to aspiring entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this visionary effort aims to ignite an entrepreneurial spirit and drive economic advancement, reaffirming the organisation’s unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, energising local economies, and elevating the socio-economic landscape of the region.
With a resolute commitment to driving holistic progress, Mission Youth has taken the pivotal step of disbursing funds to already sanctioned cases of 2814 in Mumkin, 801 cases in Spurring Entrepreneurship initiative, and 295 cases of Tejaswini which would be finalised in every district, embarking on a journey towards a future defined by empowerment and innovation.
This disbursement includes Spurring Entrepreneurship Initiatives worth Rs 6.49 crore, Mumkin worth Rs 14.34 crore, and Tejaswini Rs 1.69 crore.
Mission Youth was established with the paramount goal of providing a comprehensive platform for executing a range of youth engagement and outreach initiatives, resulting in strategic empowerment, sustainability, and prioritisation of youth’s interests.
The dynamic initiative encompasses an array of livelihood generation schemes, including Mumkin, Tejaswini, Spurring Entrepreneurship Initiative, Rise Together, and more.
This substantial allocation underscores Mission Youth’s dedication to amplifying dreams and sparking innovation among the aspiring youth of J&K.
“This strategic initiative marks a pivotal juncture in our relentless pursuit of holistic development for the youth of our region,” expressed CEO of Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.