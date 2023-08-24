Mission Youth releases Rs 22.52 Cr subsidy under livelihood generation schemes

Srinagar: In a remarkable stride towards nurturing sustainability, growth, and empowerment, Mission Youth has released a subsidy component to the tune of Rs 22.52 crore within diverse livelihood generation schemes to aspiring entrepreneurs of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this visionary effort aims to ignite an entrepreneurial spirit and drive economic advancement, reaffirming the organisation’s unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, energising local economies, and elevating the socio-economic landscape of the region.

With a resolute commitment to driving holistic progress, Mission Youth has taken the pivotal step of disbursing funds to already sanctioned cases of 2814 in Mumkin, 801 cases in Spurring Entrepreneurship initiative, and 295 cases of Tejaswini which would be finalised in every district, embarking on a journey towards a future defined by empowerment and innovation.