Mobilise men, machinery for effective implementation of schemes: Chief Secretary

Udhampur: The Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday directed the concerned departments to mobilise their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 percent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes.

He directed that no eligible beneficiary to be left out.

Chief Secretary also directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grass root level.

In order to take stock of various ongoing developmental works and flagship schemes under taken by various departments in district Udhampur, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today conducted an extensive tour of District Udhampur to review the progress of ongoing developmental works under CSS and other developmental programmes.