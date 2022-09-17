Mobilise men, machinery for effective implementation of schemes: Chief Secretary

Udhampur: The Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday directed the concerned departments to mobilise their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 percent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes.
He directed that no eligible beneficiary to be left out.
Chief Secretary also directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grass root level.
In order to take stock of various ongoing developmental works and flagship schemes under taken by various departments in district Udhampur, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today conducted an extensive tour of District Udhampur to review the progress of ongoing developmental works under CSS and other developmental programmes.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, Directors and Chief Engineers of various departments, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar and other District Heads of various departments attended the meeting.
At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna gave a sector wise detailed PowerPoint presentation of various ongoing developmental works, flagship schemes being executed by different departments in the district. She also briefed the about the progress of mega projects including Pollution Abatement of Holy River Devika, Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, Chenani Sudhmahadev road(NH-244). NH-44, Udhampur to Chenani, Integrated Development of Tourist Facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev etc.
The Chief Secretary took comprehensive review of district Capex budget 2021-22 & 2022-23, Financial/ physical progress under district Capex budget including CSS & loan, physical progress under district Capex budget 2022-23, Status of Back to Village programme and other flagship programmes.
Dr Mehta gave directions to complete the projects within time frame. Executing agencies were directed to expedite the progress of ongoing work of Tourist Facilitation Centre Mantalai.
The Agriculture department was asked to prepare a District Agriculture and export plan and to increase the production of pulses besides Sheep Husbandry department was asked to increase mutton production in the district. FCS & CA was directed to conduct survey regarding unavailability of ration depots in different blocks of the district.
The DDC was directed to organise sports and awareness activities at gram panchayat level to motivate the youths about different income generating schemes and engage them for establishing self employment units to channelize their energy in right direction. Employment department asked to prepare the District Employment Plan and organize workshop with the support of other allied departments.