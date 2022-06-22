MoD approves 26 ‘BRO cafes’ in J&K, Ladakh among 75 approved on border roads across India

Jammu: Twenty-six road sections of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories (UTs) located in scenic yet harsh climatic geographical conditions have been chosen by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for establishment of multi-utility wayside amenities, christened as ‘BRO Cafes’ on 75 border roads in 12 states and Union Territories.

These utilities are intended to provide basic amenities and comfort to the tourists so as to lead to boosting of economic activities in border areas, besides generating employment for the local people.

Out of these twenty-six multi-utility wayside amenities, 12 will be developed on and along the road stretches with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir while 14 similar utilities will be developed in Ladakh UT.