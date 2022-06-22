MoD approves 26 ‘BRO cafes’ in J&K, Ladakh among 75 approved on border roads across India

Jammu: Twenty-six road sections of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories (UTs) located in scenic yet harsh climatic geographical conditions have been chosen by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for establishment of multi-utility wayside amenities, christened as ‘BRO Cafes’ on 75 border roads in 12 states and Union Territories.
These utilities are intended to provide basic amenities and comfort to the tourists so as to lead to boosting of economic activities in border areas, besides generating employment for the local people.
Out of these twenty-six multi-utility wayside amenities, 12 will be developed on and along the road stretches with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir while 14 similar utilities will be developed in Ladakh UT.
As per the scheme, these wayside amenities will be developed and operated in public private partnership mode with agencies, on license basis, which will design, build and operate the facility as per guidelines of BRO.
Amenities like parking for two and four wheelers, food plaza or restaurant, separate restrooms for men, women and differently abled, first aid facilities or MI rooms etc. are proposed to be provided. Selection of licencees will be done through a competitive process.
Twelve road-sections approved for the purpose in J&K include TeePee, Tragbal, Hussaingaon, KM 95, KM 117.90, KM 58, Galhar, Siot, Bathuni, Budhal, Kapotha and Surankote.
Fourteen road-sections in Ladakh UT where these facilities will be developed, include Matiyan, Kargil, Mulbek, Khaltse, Leh, Hunder, Choglamsar, Rumtse, Debring, Pang, Sarchu, Agham, Nyoma and Hanle.
These utilities are among 75 locations the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday approved for setting up of wayside amenities in 12 States or Union Territories on different sections of roads with Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
Officials have pointed out that the BRO has its reach in the remotest border areas and besides addressing strategic needs, it has been instrumental in socio-economic upliftment of the Northern and Eastern borders.
“This has resulted in increased tourist influx in these scenic locations, hitherto inaccessible. In order to provide conducive and comfortable transit of tourists on these roads located at harsh climatic and geographical conditions, the need to establish multi-utility wayside amenities along the major tourist circuits in these regions was recognised. Since the inaccessibility and remoteness of these roads preclude widespread commercial deployments, the BRO, by virtue of its presence, took it upon itself to open such facilities at remote places. Hence these wayside amenities would be branded as ‘BRO Cafes’,” they inform.