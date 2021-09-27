Modern education just as important as religious education: BJP

“Religious and modern education are two sides of the same coin. They have the same importance, so one should consider both forms of education necessary for their lives,” he said.

Koul also interacted with students and teachers and urged the students to work hard to achieve their goals.

He said that the seven years of the Modi government had set an example as drinking water, electricity and good governance reached every home.

Appreciating BJP’s work in Kashmir, he said that the party had done a remarkable job during the Covid-19 crisis.

Koul said that the youth should come forward and see the vision of BJP for development.

“We are committed and dedicated to our vision and mission in the region,” he said. “During the past seven years, youth are coming forward to join the mainstream.”