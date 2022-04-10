Modi Govt committed to farmers' welfare: Ashok Koul

Srinagar: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul on Sunday said Modi government is committed to welfare of farmers and development of agriculture economy

He was talking to media persons after participating in several Kissan Labharthi Sammelans in various parts of Bishnah in Jammu. Main programme in this regard was organised at Trewa Panchayat, Arnia, Bishnah

“Since the BJP led government came into power, it has been taking all necessary initiatives to boost and bolster the agricultural economy along with farmers’ welfare schemes,” said Koul.