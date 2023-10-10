Mohan Bhagwat arriving in J&K on 3-day tour from Oct 13

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is arriving on a three-day tour to Jammu and Kashmir on October 13.
As per a statement issued to the press by the J&K RSS unit, Bhagwat’s tour is a part of visits undertaken by senior national functionaries of the RSS to promote and review the activities of Sangh across the country.
Bhagwat, as per his itinerary, would hold deliberations with the J&K RSS functionaries on the scenario prevailing and different issues being confronted by J&K on October 13, the first day of his tour.
On October 14, he would chair a meeting of regional RSS functionaries to review the functioning of Sangh and discuss different innovative activities undertaken by various units of Sangh and functionaries for social development.
October 15 is earmarked for a coordination meeting and Bhagwat will address a rally of RSS functionaries of Kathua district at the district stadium.
“During this event, RSS activists from Kathua, Samba, Basohli, and Billawar will participate. RSS is celebrating the centenary of its foundation in 2025, the deliberations in the event will revolve around the measures to be taken to expand the RSS to achieve its avowed objectives,” the statement said.