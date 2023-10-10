Mohan Bhagwat arriving in J&K on 3-day tour from Oct 13

Jammu: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is arriving on a three-day tour to Jammu and Kashmir on October 13.

As per a statement issued to the press by the J&K RSS unit, Bhagwat’s tour is a part of visits undertaken by senior national functionaries of the RSS to promote and review the activities of Sangh across the country.

Bhagwat, as per his itinerary, would hold deliberations with the J&K RSS functionaries on the scenario prevailing and different issues being confronted by J&K on October 13, the first day of his tour.

On October 14, he would chair a meeting of regional RSS functionaries to review the functioning of Sangh and discuss different innovative activities undertaken by various units of Sangh and functionaries for social development.