Monitoring, appraisal panels to implement road safety scheme, awards

Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted UT level monitoring committee and district level appraisal committee for implementation of scheme of financial assistance for administering “Road Safety advocacy” and awards for the outstanding work in the field of road safety.

As per GAD order, the UT level monitoring committee will comprise Administrative Secretary Home Department as its chairman while the Administrative Secretaries Health & Medical Education and Transport Departments besides the Additional Director General of Traffic Police will be its members.