Monitoring, appraisal panels to implement road safety scheme, awards

Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted UT level monitoring committee and district level appraisal committee for implementation of scheme of financial assistance for administering “Road Safety advocacy” and awards for the outstanding work in the field of road safety.
As per GAD order, the UT level monitoring committee will comprise Administrative Secretary Home Department as its chairman while the Administrative Secretaries Health & Medical Education and Transport Departments besides the Additional Director General of Traffic Police will be its members.
Transport Commissioner JK or Commissioner Road Safety will be its member secretary.
As per its terms of reference, this panel will quarterly review and monitor the implementation of the scheme.
Appraisal committee at the district level will comprise District Magistrate of the concerned district as the chairman while Senior Superintendent of Police (concerned district); Chief Medical Officer (concerned District); the Regional Transport Officer (in respect of Jammu, Kathua and Srinagar districts) and Assistant Regional Transport Officer (in respect of other districts of Jammu and Kashmir) will be its members.
The Appraisal committee will review and approve the proposals on a monthly basis, as communicated by the concerned Police Station(s) or Hospital(s). It will send the list of selected good Samaritans to the Transport Commissioner for further payment of remuneration, through electronic mode.