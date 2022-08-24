Movement of cattle restricted in Ramban to curb lumpy skin disease

Ramban: To contain the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) District Magistrate Ramban has restricted the ferrying of animals by foot or through transport to and fro from the Ramban district.

The District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam has imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPc and ordered that no bovine animal such as cow, oxen, bulls, calves etc. by foot or through transport means be transported within Ramban District and from District Ramban to other districts.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months.

The order was issued after Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Ramban reported that Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is spreading rapidly in District Ramban.