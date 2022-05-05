MP, former legislators, delegation of PEMA call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament from Anantnag, former legislators, and a delegation of Pashmina Exporters and Manufacturers Association (PEMA) called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Member Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to regularization of daily wagers and welfare of employees, among other issues.

Similarly, former minister, Imran Reza Ansari met the Lt Governor and held discussion on various matters of public importance, besides presenting his views on the ongoing developmental process of the UT.