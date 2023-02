Jammu: Member of Parliament (MP) Jugal Kishore Sharma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Sharma discussed various issues of public importance with LG Sinha.

Interacting with Sharma, the LG said that the J&K government was steadfast and committed to ensuring all measures for the welfare of citizens and safeguarding their rights.