Multi-purpose health workers in J&K without salaries for last 5-months

Srinagar: Female Multi-purpose Health Workers (FMHW) of Jammu & Kashmir have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor led administration to release their pending salaries ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to the FMHW they are without salaries for the last five months. Official sources said thousands of FMHW working in health centres across J&K Health & Family Welfare under a centrally sponsored scheme have never got their salaries in time.
They said FMPHWs working under 2210 head never face such issues and get salaries in time but on the other hand workers working under 2211 head have to bear the issue of delay in salaries.
Despite being the permanent employees of the union territory they have to come on roads for their salaries, they said.
“Education of our children gets affected since they are not able to pay their fee regularly,” they said, adding, despite putting in best efforts during the COVID pandemic they have to literally beg for salaries.
Neither DPCs are being considered in stipulated time nor salaries are being released on time, said a worker.
She said the claims of women empowerment and Beti Bachaw, Beti Padhaw are just proving to be hoax on the ground as despite providing primary and curative health care for almost all the national health programs, they have to suffer. (KNO)