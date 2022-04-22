Multi-purpose health workers in J&K without salaries for last 5-months

Srinagar: Female Multi-purpose Health Workers (FMHW) of Jammu & Kashmir have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor led administration to release their pending salaries ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the FMHW they are without salaries for the last five months. Official sources said thousands of FMHW working in health centres across J&K Health & Family Welfare under a centrally sponsored scheme have never got their salaries in time.

They said FMPHWs working under 2210 head never face such issues and get salaries in time but on the other hand workers working under 2211 head have to bear the issue of delay in salaries.