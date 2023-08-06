MVD hires vehicles to strengthen enforcement activities across J&K

Jammu: Motor vehicle department J&K for strengthening its enforcement activities today hired 10 LMV (Bolero and Scorpio) and handed over the same to ARTO of Jammu province here Sunday from the Transport Commissioner office.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the aim of the move is to intensify action against various visible traffic violations and to ensure regular checking drives across J&K.

These vehicles were hired through State Motor Garages department for both Jammu and Srinagar province

Addressing media persons on the occasion Transport Commissioner J&K Sh. Rahul Sharma said that these vehicles are being provided under Road Safety and addition of these vehicles will enhance the abilities of MVD officials to enforce traffic rules and regulations and ensure public safety on roads.