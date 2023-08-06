MVD hires vehicles to strengthen enforcement activities across J&K

Jammu: Motor vehicle department J&K for strengthening its enforcement activities today hired 10 LMV (Bolero and Scorpio) and handed over the same to ARTO of Jammu province here Sunday from the Transport Commissioner office.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the aim of the move is to intensify action against various visible traffic violations and to ensure regular checking drives across J&K.
These vehicles were hired through State Motor Garages department for both Jammu and Srinagar province
Addressing media persons on the occasion Transport Commissioner J&K Sh. Rahul Sharma said that these vehicles are being provided under Road Safety and addition of these vehicles will enhance the abilities of MVD officials to enforce traffic rules and regulations and ensure public safety on roads.
These vehicles will be helpful in checking all sorts of violations - permit conditions, overloading, Over speeding, Pollution under control levels and other related violations and also enable field staff to carry out their duties effectively by regular monitoring of road checking to reduce road accidents and fatalities.
Stressing on DL and RC suspension of habitual and regular traffic violators he said that by establishing clear goals by holding drivers accountable for their action some deterrent steps should be taken, as the ultimate goal is to provide safer roads to all road users.
Joint Transport Commissioner, Director State Motor Garages, Regional Transport Officer, Jammu and Kathua districts. All ARTOs from all districts of Jammu province are present on the occasion.